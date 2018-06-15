Security tight in Mandera as muslims mark Eid-ul-fitri

Written By: KNA
Security was tight in and around all mosques in Mandera town as muslim faithfuls celebrated Eid-ul-fitri.

Both administration police and regular ones surrounded mosques and kept vigil as Muslims prayed in open grounds near major mosques in town.

The security arrangement was prompted by police security alerts that the Al Shabaab was planning major attacks in parts of North Eastern and the Coastal region.

Mandera County Secretary Okash Adan asked for reconciliation between the Jubilee party members and those from Economic Freedom party (EFP).

Okash who spoke at Jamia mosque on behalf of Governor Ali Roba said it is time the county delivered services to the people and stop political bickering.

He spoke barely a week after the EFP gubernatorial aspirant Hassan Noor Hassan withdrew a petition from the court of appeal challenging Roba’s re-election during the 2017 August poll.

“It is time we extend a hand shake to our people to realise the need to live as brothers and sisters so as to put our energy together in developing Mandera for the benefit of us all, “he said during an interview with the press.

