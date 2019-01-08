The Senate committee on Agriculture wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate coffee millers and establish their source of coffee parchment in a bid to stop rampant theft of the commodity.

The committee has also recommended that coffee cooperative’s management committee members be held individually liable for the stolen coffee.

The committee chair Njeru Ndigwa who spoke when he visited Kiviuvi Farmers Co-operative Society in Embu East where 72 bags of coffee worth 2.5 million shillings were stolen argued that theft cases involving coffee appear to be conspiracy involving the millers.

Ndigwa said all efforts must be taken in place to stop rampant coffee theft where cooperatives have lost parchment running into millions of shillings.

The Embu senator also criticised the disintegration of major co-operatives into smaller ones that are not economically viable to afford adequate and efficient guards.

He asked the ministry of Industry, Trade and Co-operatives to embark on a planned audit of the societies that will pave way for reforms and result into better managed societies.

Meanwhile, Nyeri County government has asked quarry workers in the county to form a savings and credit cooperative societies to enable them to benefit from efforts to institutionalize the sub-sector.

Nyeri deputy Governor Dr. Caroline Karugu Monday said the county government was in the process of sensitizing the miners on the need to form a SACCO.

Dr Karugu was speaking after a meeting with Mining PS John Omenge, who visited the miners in Kiganjo.

Quarrying has been on the decline in Nyeri as miners move to the northeastern region in search of better opportunities.

Last year, local leaders called on both the county and national governments to improve quarrying to stop mass migration of miners to northeastern Kenya.