Senate, National assembly supremacy battles threaten to escalate

The battle for supremacy between the senate and national assembly appears to have been reawakened with the national assembly accusing the senate of overstepping its mandate in debating a money bill.

National assembly speaker Justin Muturi has written to the senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka, cautioning against duplication of roles following debate on the retirements benefits bill by the senate.

The speaker says the bill has financial implications and falls under the jurisdiction of the national assembly and not the senate.

Last month both houses held committee meetings to probe the botched operations at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Currently, Senate’s public accounts and investments committee is probing the controversial acquiring of land of two public schools in Ruaraka where the government has spent 1.5billion shillings.

The same matter is being handled by national assembly’s lands committee which has been inviting the same witnesses.

National assembly minority leader John Mbadi views the duplication as a waste of public resources

The duplication of roles has also been witnessed at the senates plenary where the retirement benefits for Deputy President Bill are being debated despite being enacted by the national assembly last year.

Muturi has written to his senate counterpart advising that given the bill is a money bill it can only originate from the national assembly.

Mbadi now wants the two speakers to engage regularly to redefine roles of each house.

The office of the clerk in the senate has been faulted for failing to advise article 110 of the constitution mandates the senate to handle matters that touch on devolved functions and the welfare of counties while the National Assembly handles national government issues.