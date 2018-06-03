The Speaker of the Senate, Rt Hon Kenneth Lusaka has urged leaders and Kenyans at large to remain focused on the Big Four Agenda.

Speaking when he joined Christian faithful at St Theresa of the Child Jesus, Ngegu in Kiambu County for Mass and a fundraiser, Speaker Lusaka said that corruption and politics of constitutional amendment would derail the development agenda.

“We must, as a country, decide to choose either development or politics. And with politics, you realize just how divided we get once we go that route. It would be retrogressive to the recent handshake and hug,” said Speaker Lusaka.

“As you heard the President say on Madaraka day, all arms of Government are united to end the cancer of corruption. This will ensure that the Big Four is realized.”

Kiambu Governor, Hon Ferdinand Waititu said that before anyone talks about referendum he or she needed to put KES 10B on the table to cover the cost.

“We do not have funds to go to a referendum. The Government is focused on delivering the Big Four,” said Governor Waititu.

“The other day, I was talking to DP Ruto and I told him to keep an eye out for Raila. Nilimwambia hata watu wakiambiwa wafunge macho waombe, asifunge.”

These remarks come after sections of the media two days ago reported that the former Prime Minister asked the Muslim Community in the Coast to support the handshake “as they wait for referendum”.

On his part, Kikuyu Township MP, Kimani wa Ichung’wa said he “was taken aback when I heard Raila mention referendum.”

Speaker Lusaka contributed KES 1 million on behalf of the Deputy President and his personal contribution of KES 300,000 to go toward construction of the Church. Over KES 5 million was raised in total.

Other leaders present included Kiambu Senator, Sen Kimani Wamatangi; Kiambu Central MP, Hon Jude Njomo; Kiambu Woman Rep, Gathoni Wamuchomba among others.