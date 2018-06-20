Senate wants commission formed to investigate illegal sugar importation

The Senate wants the President to form a commission of inquiry to investigate illegal importation of sugar that also contains mercury and copper.

Senators Moses Wetangula [Bungoma], Cleophas Malala [Kakamega] and Mutula Kilonzo Junior [Makueni] have challenged the regulatory authorities too in the country to confirm what role they played during the importation of sugar that they said compromises human health.

They said reckless importation of sugar has now crippled Chemelil, Mumias, Muhoroni, Sony and Nzoia companies and sunk into poverty ten million people in western Kenya.

Wetang’ula said when Pan Paper mills based in Webuye was sold to the Rai family to be revamped it was not envisaged that its go-downs would later be used to store sugar that is raising health concerns among consumers.

He said local sugar consumption annually stands at 600,000 tones but wondered why one importer was allowed to bring in 500,000 tons of sugar last year.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on his part questioned why 194 importers were allowed to bring in and distributed sugar without being refined.

At same time Mutula Junior described the trend as very disturbing and shameful to the economy.

The senators have meanwhile called for the withdrawal of a license belonging to a private sugar factory they say is engaged in unfair business deals in western Kenya.

Minority leader James Orengo said nobody should be intimidated for referring to those feared to be engaged in the illegal business and that nobody is above the law.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe has warned politicians against politicizing the war on counterfeit sugar in the country.

The spokesperson instead said politicians should focus on what they were elected to do and let government agencies do their work.

Addressing the press in Mombasa Wednesday, Kiraithe said the war against contraband and counterfeits will be intensified and anyone found culpable will be prosecuted.

He said the government is focused on protecting the welfare of Kenyans as well as protecting national economic growth.

Kiraithe added that all government officials who permitted the illegal imports will also be held accountable.

His sentiments come at a time the government has netted thousands of tonnes of substandard sugar and other counterfeit goods in various parts of the county including Nairobi, Bungoma, Kitui, Kisii, Eldoret Ol Karau and Meru.