Senators focus on ways to foster lasting peace in South Sudan

A senatorial meeting with focus on the peace process in South Sudan is ongoing in Mombasa, ahead of the regional summit of on the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to join regional leaders from IGAD member states, for the meeting which kicks off later on Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aimed at reviewing the progress made in efforts to restore peace in South Sudan.

The IGAD meeting is meant to take stock of the security and political stability in South Sudan.

The high-level meeting is expected to highlight progress made in restoring peace in the war-torn youngest nation of South Sudan and renew efforts of bringing warring factions pitting President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar together.

The two figures at the centre of the civil war that has ravaged South Sudan met for the first time in nearly two years on Wednesday evening, in the Ethiopian capital.

South Sudan’s President Kiir and rebel leader Machar, who fled South Sudan in July 2016, went into a closed door meeting at the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s office.

The meeting, which took place ahead of the IGAD meeting, is expected to build bridges between the two leaders.

Both Kiir and Machar who are in Addis Ababa are also expected to negotiate a deal that would see an end to civil war that broke out in 2013.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is IGAD’s special rapporteur for South Sudan, is set to join other regional leaders from Igad member states, where they will review progress made so far towards revitalising the peace process.

The meeting by senators in Mombasa is focusing on ways to foster lasting peace in South Sudan.