Seven senior players join National rugby team ‘Shujaa’

National sevens rugby team ‘Shujaa’ has received a boost of seven senior players who have been training under Paul Murunga since the team returned from Canada.

Andrew Amonde, Augustine Lugonzo and Nelson Oyoo who last appeared for Shujaa at the Paris7s 2018 leg are all in the travelling squad to Hong Kong and Singapore.

The players are joined by Eden Agero, Daniel Sikuta, captain Jeffrey Oluoch and Oscar Dennis.

The seven rugby players are linking up with the 2018/2019 regulars Daniel Taabu, Vincent Onyala, Shaddon Munoko, Bush Mwale, Mark Wandeto , and Johnstone Olindi. The team is expected to leave the country on Monday next week.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Separately, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i says proper procedures should be followed to avoid the embarrassment witnessed when the ministry ordered for the repatriation of reigning national women’s volleyball champions Kenya Prisons from Cairo, Egypt.

Matiang’i was quick to note that all departments should be involved before a team leaves the country for proper planning.

He revealed that no action will be taken against the former African queens and they should now start focusing on upcoming events.

Meanwhile, Kenya Prisons men’s volleyball team is expected to leave the country Friday evening ahead of the Africa club championship set to serve off on 1st -10th of next month in Cairo.

The side will represent Kenya alongside perennial nemesis GSU who left the country Wednesday evening.

Powerhouse Al Ahly are the reigning African champions after humbling compatriots El Guish in an all-Egyptian final last year in Cairo.