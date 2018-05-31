National rugby sevens team head coach Innocent Simiyu says they will go for nothing short of the Main Cup in the London leg of the World Sevens Series set to be held this weekend in the United Kingdom.

The team is in Pool ‘C’, alongside England, USA and France and will play their first match against the United States at the Twickenham, London.

Simiyu said the team is in top form and is capable of winning the Main Cup title for the first time in two years,only if they eliminate mistakes and show consistency.

The last time Kenya won a cup was in Singapore in 2016 and Simiyu is keen to recapture the trophy in London.

Simiyu has recalled team captain Oscar Ayodi and Dennis Ombachi back to the team after they shook off their injuries.

Ombachi has been out since injuring his ankle at the season opener in Dubai while Ayodi was last in action in Cape Town in February where he sustained a knee injury.

The coach will miss out on the services of Oscar Ouma who has been left behind because of personal commitments while Samuel Oliech misses out through injury.

Daniel Sikuta is away on compassionate leave. Kenya is currently sixth on the log with 93 points.

After the London Sevens, the teams will head to Paris on the 9th of June for the last leg this season.