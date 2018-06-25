SGR Phase 2A to be complete within 18 months

Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway from Nairobi to Naivasha is expected to be complete within the next 18 months.

As construction progresses, the once silent towns along the rail route are set to sprout to new economic fortunes.

At least 20,000 workers are to be employed in the second phase from Nairobi to Malaba.

Besides anticipated economic benefits, workers have also benefited from skills transfer.

This month, SGR contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation embarked on track laying for Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway from Nairobi to Naivasha, covering a distance of 120kms.

Senior Foreman Raphael Syengo, who worked on phase one that was completed last year, is with his colleagues braving the changing weather as the rail line enters the great Rift Valley.

For Syengo, involvement in construction of the railway for close to four years now has enabled him acquire new skills.

The Nairobi-Malaba stretches 487.5kms to the border with Uganda where the rail network will further link Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Upon completion, the SGR will majorly undertake freight services and also offer passengers service.

At least 20,000 jobs are tipped to be created from the project.