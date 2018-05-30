We shall recover all stolen money, says President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta wants the Asset Recovery Agency to move with speed and recover money and assets bought buy looted public funds.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing cases involving over 40 suspects in the 9 billion shillings National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, the President warned public officers that the government will spare no effort in recovering the stolen public money and ensuring that those found culpable are prosecuted.

The NYS 9 billion shillings scandal, the over 1.2 billion shillings National cereals and Produce board, Kenya Power and the Kenya pipeline are the latest scandals that have left the country reputation literally limping.

However, it is the speed at which the investigation and prosecution agencies have handled the cases that have endeared Kenyans at least for now.

24 suspects among them Public service principal secretary Lillian Omolo and NYS Director general Richard Ndubai are cooling their heels in various police custodies in the city over the NYS scam after the Anti-corruption court set Tuesday next week as the day to decide whether they will be released on bail.

But the Head of state wouldn’t hear none of it going by his tough stance Wednesday on corrupt individuals.

Speaking in Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi, President Kenyatta said the culprits will be prosecuted and jailed.

The Head of State said the Government will recover all resources stolen from Kenyans through corruption schemes.

He cautioned Kenyans from using tribal sentiments to defend individuals caught in the web of corruption.

TheAnti-corruption court has in the meantime ordered 30 suspects in the NYS scandal who are still at large to present themselves at the Directorate of the criminal investigations by Thursday.