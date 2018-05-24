Shujaa appointed Kenya global ambassadors

National Rugby sevens team Shujaa which is taking part in the HSBC World IRB series has been appointed as global ambassadors of Kenya.

The team led by Innocent Simiyu signed a one year Partnership with Brand Kenya Thursday that will see the team carry positive messaging about the country as they play in the various international and local tournaments.

The team which preparing to take part in the London sevens between the 2nd and 3rd of next month entered into a one year partnership with Brand Kenya that will see the Innocent Simiyu’s team promote Kenya during their international and local assignments.

Shujaa has been to the finals of the HSBC Rugby Sevens twice this season, in Canada and Hong Kong.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Apart from the World Rugby series, the team will also take part in the Men’s Africa Cup Series in Tunisia between 13th and 14th of October, and the 2018 Rugby Worldcup Sevens in the United States.

Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory messages to the team trending under the hashtag #MakeItKenya.

Our great Nation has a lot to offer the world. We support the #MakeItKenya initiative and will do our part to showcase Kenya’s diversity, beauty and industry. #MyBidco @DiazChrisAfrica @MakeItKenya pic.twitter.com/4sXgyrUFZY — Bidco Africa (@BidcoGroup) May 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the inaugural Star times/SJAK inter-media football challenge was launched Thursday in Nairobi where 16 teams will battle for top honors on 2nd June at Upper Hill High School.

So far 12 teams have already been invited ahead of the tournament.

Each team will consist of 10 players but only 7 players will take to the field and gender balance will be prioritized.

The group stage draw will be conducted next week where teams will be drawn in groups of 4.