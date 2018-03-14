The Kenya national rugby sevens team returned home last night from Canada where they narrowly missed on the Vancouver sevens cup having lost to Fiji in the final.

The Kenya national rugby sevens side has been on the rise this season, improving their game leg after leg and they finally came close to the big one, a second cup in Vancouver Canada over the weekend.

After winning their first ever cup in Singapore in 2016, Kenya’s performance at the world stage dropped drastically but they have been building on their return to form hoping to secure a second title in the World Series and perhaps an overall series title.

In Canada, the Kenyan side made it through the group stages all the way to the final where they met Fiji, and despite starting the match well, a slip in concentration denied them a second cup, going down 31-12 to Fiji.

The team arrived safely in the country last night with a focus of correcting their past mistakes as they prepare to make another attempt to win the cup in the remaining four legs of the season.

The Hong Kong leg set to be held from the 6th to 8th of April and where they have been pooled in group ‘B’ together with Australia, Canada and Spain.

Kenya will then compete in the Commonwealth Games in Australia then head to Singapore where they won the cup two years ago before ending the season with the last two legs of the series to be held in London and Paris in June.