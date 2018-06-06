Signals from missing FlySax plane located in Aberdares

Written By: Margaret Kalekye/Hallyghan Agade
The missing Fly SAX plane had two female pilots and signals from their phones have been traced to the Aberdares in Kinangop area, Nyandarua County.

A multi agency search operation on both land and air is underway. Rescue teams from police, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Red Cross, National Disastser Management Unit among others are concentrating the area stretching to Aberdares forest.

It is said that poor weather conditions in the Kinangop zone have hampered search and rescue efforts.

The aircraft from Kitale to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, with 10 people on board, went off radar on Tuesday night.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the incident in a statement at about 9.00pm.

Director General Captain Gilbert Kibe said search and rescue teams from the Air Accident Investigation Division (AAID), KCAA, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and other agencies were activated immediately.

The Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft, operated by East African Safari Air Express, was of registration 5Y CAC with a capacity of 12 passengers.

In a statement, the company said the aircraft left Kitale at about 4.05 pm with two crew members and eight passengers.

Family and friends were asked to go to Weston Hotel in Nairobi for more information or call crisis number +254 706305305.

More updates to follow…………

