Signet platform content hosting requirements

Signet is a Free to Air digital Television platform. It is licensed to transmit in designated broadcast sites in Kenya.

After your successful application for a broadcaster’s license from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) and a formal application for you to be hosted on the Signet platform, below are some of your expectations. In addition, we shall require copies of your incorporation certificate and authorization letter or license from CA.

You will sign requisite contract agreement with us. You will pay the requisite monthly transmission fees for the coverage sites per package that you offer to be carried as set out by the regulator You will take full responsibility and ownership of content offered on your channel and ensure visual display of your logo always.

Ensure you have full rights on the content appearing on your TV channel

The channel allocated to you shall bear a SIGNET identity on the Electronic Program Guide (EPG) display in addition to your station identity. You will ensure availability of content on a 24/7 basis failure to which the channel may be re-allocated to other broadcasters on the waiting list. That you will provide us with the weekly/monthly program schedules to facilitate inputting of the same on the EPG display. That you shall be responsible for delivery, (to the DVB-T Multiplexing Centre at Broadcasting Hse, Harry Thuku Rd in Nairobi), a high quality digital content in SDI-embedded format via optic fibre. You will adhere to the broadcasting code of conduct

Other terms are as per the contract document and the service level agreement which shall be made available to you for consideration.

Contact address

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Technical: mobile 0770572656; 0723892654; 0203313823.

Managing Director,

Signet Company,

Harry Thuku Rd, P.O. Box 30456 – 00100, NAIROBI

