Simiyu satisfied with Kenya’s performances in London and Paris

Kenya Head Coach Innocent Simiyu is satisfied with the Shujaa’s showing at the final two rounds of the 2017/18 HSBC Sevens World Series in London and Paris.

The team won the Challenge trophy in London before claiming a thirteenth place finish at the season ending tournament in Paris on 10 June.

Speaking in Nairobi after the team’s arrival on Monday night, Simiyu said, ” We didn’t get the results that we wanted in London and Paris but we are very happy with the boys in terms of performance. If you look at it in terms of performance, this was our best performance. Looking at Paris, this is the first time we were in a tough pool and we managed to win two games and lose out on points difference. We were in another tough pool in London and raised our hand. If we would have managed to get to the quarters we would have been talking about something else. ”

Shujaa closed out the 2017/18 HSBC Sevens World Series in eighth position with 104 points, a four place push from twelfth position during the 2016/17 season where they garnered 63 points during Simiyu’s first season in charge.

The team takes a 10 day break before assembling on 21 June to begin preparations for the Rugby World Cup Sevens taking place in San Francisco, USA from 20th to 22nd July.