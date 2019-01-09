Blessed with sizzling tropical weather and palm-fringed white sandy beaches, a summer holiday in Kenya brings you close to paradise. Try out Niro Beach in Diani.

At Niro beach in Kwale county there is much to discover. From the natural beauty of tropical flowers and breathtaking virgin landscapes, to the most incredible beaches. Life at Niro Beach is slow and tranquil. The region has some of the most preferred beaches in the global tourism market, owing to is serenity and ambiance.

The blue waters of the Indian ocean offers an ideal platform for water-sport activities, adding a little adventure to your holiday. You can find jet skiing, kite boating, surfing and water skating gear along the beaches.

The region has a reputation of outstanding shark sightings; the elusive giant is the world’s largest fish. Divers and snorkelers can get a chance to swim with these creatures as they are sometimes spotted on the water surface.

