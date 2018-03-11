Six dead after septic tank collapsed in Mshomoroni

Six people died after a septic tank collapsed in Mshomoroni, Mombasa County.

The six among them four children and two adult were attending a wedding ceremony when they met their deaths.

The victims were trying to get a glimpse of the couple who was leaving a wedding party when the septic collapsed.

A father of two deceased children narrated how his children left to go to the wedding ceremony only to later get the news that his two sons aged seven and fourteen were no more.

Locals claim the septic tank had turned a death trap to residents calling on the county government to act first.

The only survivors of tragedy are receiving treatment at Sayyidna Fatma hospital in Kisauni constituency.

