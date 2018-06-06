Six GSU officers killed in Liboi attack

Six General Service Unit officers have lost their lives after their truck hit an Improvised Explosive Device in Liboi, Garissa County.

Three officers are admitted in hospital one in critical condition. The officers were on a routine patrol when the incident happened.

The General Service Unit Officers were on a routine patrol along the volatile Liboi border in North Eastern Kenya when their truck hit an Improvised Explosive Device suspected to have been planted by Al-shabaab militants.

Dadaab deputy county commissioner Harun Kamau said the powerful explosion ripped the back of the truck killing six officers leaving three others with serious wounds.

One of the officers is said to be in a critical condition while two are in a stable condition. The officers were part of a joint security team patrolling the Kenya-Somali border following a spate of attacks blamed on Al-shabaab militia.

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has extended the dusk to dawn curfew in Mount Elgon.

Matiang’i who met security and county officers from Kakamega and Vihiga in the region lauded the ongoing operation which he said has led to the arrest of three suspected criminals.

Matiang’i later toured Busia border point where he directed multi agency teams deployed in all border points to be extra vigilant.

His remarks come a day after thousands of kilograms of counterfeit sugar and cooking oil were recovered by security agencies in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate.