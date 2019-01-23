Six more suspects held over Dusit terror attack

Police are holding six more people believed to be linked to last week’s terror attacks that left 21 people dead at Riverside Drive.

Among those being held is a man said to have transacted over Ksh100 million through several mobile phones numbers to finance terror activities.

The six were arraigned in court and prosecution wants to hold them for 30 more days for further questioning.

Hassan Abdi Nur, Ismael Sadiq Abitham, Ali Khamis Ali, AbdiNoor Maalim Osmail, Abdullahi Muhamed Hassan and Sophia Njoki Mbogo will know their fate Thursday after the prosecution requested for 30 days to continue holding them to conclude investigations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



According to a sworn Affidavit by the anti-terrorism police unit one of the suspects Abdullahi Muhamed Hassan registered several phone numbers and received over Ksh100 million over in past months, money suspected was meant to bankroll terror activities.

It is further alleged that Hassan Abdi Nur who operates Mpesa Business registered 52 Accounts 47 using different Identity cards and received over Ksh 9 million from South Africa between the months of October and December which he would withdraw and send to Somalia after making several calls to the neighboring country.

Ismael Sadiq Abitham is believed to have been in constant communication with the key attacker Ali Salim Gichunge and violet Kemunto who is on the run.

While requesting for the 30 days, the prosecution argued that the suspects have the capacity and financial muscle to interfere with investigations, silence associates and plan more attacks and should remain incarcerated pending investigations.

Five suspects accused of planning the Garissa University attack four years ago will know their fate January 29th after the court postponed its ruling.

The five suspects Mohamed Ali Abdikar, Hassan Aden Hassan, Sahal Diriye, Osman Abdi Dagane, and Rashid Charles Mberesero are facing 156 counts including committing a Terrorist Act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and being members of a terrorist group an attack that left 148 people dead.

Meanwhile, family, friends, and colleagues of six employees of the DusitD2 Hotel who perished during the 14 Riverside complex terror attack last week Wednesday converged at the Consolata Shrine in Westlands Nairobi for a requiem mass.

The six were eulogized as committed, selfless and diligent young Kenyans whose lives were cut short at their prime age.

Family, friends, and colleagues of six employees of DusitD2 hotel, who lost their lives in last week’s terror attack, had gathered at Consolata Shrines Catholic Church in Nairobi to pay their last respected to the departed souls.

The six are Beatrice Mutua was a Personal Assistant to the hotel’s general manager, Bernadette Konjalo, Erickson Mogaka, Trufosa Nyaboke, Dedricks Lemisi, and Zachary Nyambwaga were eulogized as selfless individuals.

In Murang’a county, it was all tears as the remains of 36-year-old Ashford Kuria Maina who is among the 21 victims of the 14 Riverside attack were being interred.

His fiancée could not help but break down for the loss.