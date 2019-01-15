Six of the seven floors of DusitD2 Hotel secured: IG Boinnet

Kenya police chief Joseph Boinnet says the ongoing operations to respond to the attack that happened at dusitD2 complex has made considerable progress in containing the situation and various premises have been secured that had been taken over by the criminal.

In a second press briefing Tuesday, IG Boinnet says they are working very closely with the emergency services to and have been providing evacuation support to members of the public as well as counselling and other trauma services.

” Our officers remain focused on our main priority which is the search and rescue as well as the neutralization of the criminal elements. We can now confirm that this criminal activity commenced at about 3pm in a coordinated version that began with an attack at I&M Bank with an explosion that targeted 3 vehicles in the parking lot and suicide explosion in the foyer of dusit hotel.” Said the IG

“Owing to the swift and targeted response by our security agencies, the situation has been largely contained and 6 out of the 7 floors of the hotel building have been secured.” He added.

The IG cautioned the public saying that the sympathizers of the criminals have taken to the internet using old and quite disturbing images all of which have nothing to do with what today incident in an attempt to spread fear and despondency among the public.

He therefor urged everyone not to share , forward, retweet or spread these pieces of disturbing information as in doing so will only be doing nothing but abetting the aims of the enemy.

” We encourage members of the public to flag these images or information in order to bring them to the attention of the necessary authorities. “He said

He once again called upon members of the public to remain calm and go about their normal businesses and remain very vigilant.

Boinnet urged those who wishing to give or get further information to call the numbers that include 999 or approach their local police stations or contact the DCI at 0721141282 incase one has information that will aid investigations into this unfortunate incident.