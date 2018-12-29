Six people killed in Nandi road crash

Six people were killed Saturday following a road accident along the Kapsabet- Chemelil road in Nandi County.

The accident happened after a 14-seater nissan matatu veered off the road.

Nandi Police Commander Patrick Wambani says five people died on the spot while the sixth succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed before crashing on a tree.

The accident comes just a week after 11 people died when a matatu and a petrol trailer collided at Kaburengu on Webuye-Eldoret highway in Kakamega County. Bungoma County Police Commander, Francis Sang, said reports indicated that the accident took place after the brakes of the trailer failed.

However, this year’s cases of road accidents during the festivity have reduced compared to the number of accident deaths in December last year.

This has been attributed to the crackdown being carried out by the Interior ministry for the reinforcement of Michuki rules.

Statistics from the National Roads and Safety Authority put fatality numbers resulting from road accidents between January 1st to 12th of December this year to 2945, an increase from 2714 who died within the same period last year.

Since 12th November this year, the ministry of interior in collaboration with NTSA has embarked on a countrywide crackdown on non-compliant public service vehicles in an effort to reduce the high number of accidents on the country’s roads.