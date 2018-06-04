Solai dam tragedy survivors demand compensation

Survivors of the Patel Dam tragedy in Solai, Nakuru County have petitioned the government to compel Millmet Patel Limited to compensate the families of the 47 people who died during the tragedy.

The affected households are at the same time urging donors to consider making contributions to a common kitty that can be used to acquire land to help them rebuild their lives.

The events of the dawn tragedy in May remain fresh in the minds of the affected families.

John Mwangi lost his wife and property when the killer dam collapsed in Solai, Nakuru County.

He is among 223 families displaced during the Patel Dam tragedy in Solai, Nakuru County.

Scores of others incurred material losses on the account of the dam burst and are also seeking compensation.

The victims are further calling upon donors to avail a piece of land to enable them relocate and rebuild their lives a fresh and commended well wishers and charitable organizations that have offered food and clothing to them since the tragedy occurred close to two months ago.

The report by a multi agency team, ordered by the Interior Ministry, said the tragedy could have been averted if the owners had reinforced cracks on an embankment.