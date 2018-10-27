Somaliland opens liaison office in Kenya

Somaliland has opened a liaison office in Nairobi as it seeks to bolster ties with Kenya.

Somaliland foreign affairs minister Saad Shire says his country remains committed to accelerating development and trade ties with Kenya for the mutual benefits of the two nations.

Speaking after opening a liaison office in Nairobi, Shire called on Kenyan investors to explore opportunities available in Somaliland.

Shire says his country has much to learn from Kenya especially on governance and constitutional democracy.

The ceremony was also attended by Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi, who hailed the new partnership saying it will open more opportunities for traders in the two countries.

On Thursday morning, Dr Shire met National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale. The two leaders discussed how the Kenyan and Somaliland parliaments can work together.

On Wednesday, Dr Shire met Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma. During the meeting, the two discussed ways of strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries. Dr Juma said Kenya would open up a liaison office in Somaliland capital Hargeisa.

Over 15,000 Kenyans are living and working in Somaliland in the hospitality and education sectors.