Sonko accuses former Education CEC of misconduct

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has accused immediate former Nairobi Education, Youth, Gender and Sports County Executive Janet Ouko of colluding with cartels to operate illegal accounts where county bursary funds were channeled through.

In a quick rejoinder Ouko who announced her resignation on Monday dismissed the claims terming them as malicious and intended to blot her spotless career.

Sonko while addressing journalists in Mombasa accused the immediate former Education CEC of misusing bursary funds meant for needy students.

Sonko said he had evidence to back his claims vowing to ensure those involved in the scam face the full force of law.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Ouko who on Monday announced she was quitting after more than a year in office to pursue what at the time she said were personal interests.

On Wednesday she came out to defend herself against Sonko’s allegations maintaining she is yet to receive communication from the Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission or DCI over the matter.

She terms the Governor’s allegations as a narrative he uses to taint the image of County officials who go against his wishes.

According to Ouko other CECs go through similar challenges but are afraid of quitting for fear of intimidation.