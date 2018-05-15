Sonko ranked worst performing governor

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been ranked the worst performing in service delivery among three governors in charge of the country’s major cities.

This is according to a survey by Tifa research firm carried out in Kisumu, Nairobi and Mombasa which receive the highest budgetary allocation.

The survey puts Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyongo as the best performing county boss followed by Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The research conducted between the 1st of May to 4th of May 2018, revealed that Nairobi and Mombasa counties failed in managing garbage collection, sewerage and drainage, and maintenance of the environment and feeder roads.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The survey also revealed implementation of the government’s big four agenda could be in jeopardy if more effort is not put to realize the vision.

The budgetary allocation for the year 2017/18 stood at Ksh. 16.7 Billion for Nairobi County, Ksh.9.2 Billion for Mombasa County while Kisumu County received Ksh. 8.8 Billion.

Tell Us What You Think