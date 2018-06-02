Sony Sugar withdraws from 2018 FKF Shield Cup

Kenya Premier League side Sony Sugar has withdrawn from the 2018 FKF Shield Cup tournament.

The club which finished third in the tournament last season said they will not be taking part in any cup competition this year since they want to focus on a better league finish.

Sony was scheduled to play division ii side Rainforest at the Karuturi grounds Saturday afternoon.

The Patrick Odhiambo’s side currently sits in the relegation zone in league standings on 14 points after 17 league matches.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The club is expected to sign new players after the transfer window opened yesterday.