Sotokoto marathon to be held in Kiambu County

The annual Sotokoto marathon has this year shifted from Nairobi and will now be held in Kiambu County with the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization based at Muguga being the venue.

Sitikoton race director Olympian, Douglas Wakihuri, said that the changes to the venue have been necessitated by traffic congestion experienced in the city and also the race organizers want runners to run in a green and healthy environment.

The 21 kilometer race has also been scrapped from this year’s event due to budget constraints.

Winners of the race will not receive cash awards; rather they will be rewarded with electronics.

Meanwhile, Zoo Kericho FC has moved from bottom of the Kenyan Premier League table to 15th position after narrowly beating Vihiga United 1-0 in one of the two matches played on Tuesday.

Bernard Odhiambo scored the lone goal in the match that sees Zoo Kericho get out of the relegation zone for now, though on equal 19 points with 16th placed Thika United.

Mombasa based Bandari FC has also moved up to 4th position on the log following their 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar in the other match of the day.

Felly Mulumba netted the only goal of that match from the penalty spot in the first half.