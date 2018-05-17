Sportpesa to host second edition of regional football tournament

The second edition of the biggest regional football tournament pitting East Africa’s finest teams – The SportPesa Super Cup – will take place next month.

Top football teams from East Africa are set to battle it out for a chance to play English Premier League club Everton during the annual SportPesa Super Cup to be held on June 3 – 10.

?| All #SportPesaSuperCup ? matches will be played at refurbished Moi International stadium, Kasarani. pic.twitter.com/F3Z11lt5U6 — SportPesa (@SportPesa) May 17, 2018



“The tournament’s goal is to bring about enhanced cohesion within the region as well as showcase only the greatest in East African football talent. We have selected the best of the best to take part in the tournament, based on our regional partnerships as well as on sporting merit,” said SportPesa Chief Marketing Officer, Kelvin Twissa during the launch in Nairobi.

The tournament will feature eight teams considered as football giants within the region. They will be drawn from Tanzania and Kenya. The teams that will participate in the tournament are:

Gor Mahia FC – Kenya

AFC Leopards – Kenya

Kariobangi Sharks – Kenya

Kakamega Homeboyz – Kenya

Yanga FC – Tanzania

Simba SC – Tanzania

Singida FC – Tanzania

Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) – Zanzibar

All the Super Cup matches will be played at the refurbished Moi International Stadium in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The first edition of the Super Cup tournament was held in Tanzania last year.

The winner of the inaugural edition Gor Mahia got a chance to play Everton at the 60,000-seater National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on July 14. It was Everton’s maiden trip to East Africa.

Gor Mahia Chairman, Ambrose Rachier, who also serves as the SportPesa League Chairman said, “As a club we are honored to be invited to take part yet again in the SportPesa Super Cup this year. As the defending champions of the title, we will certainly be putting our best foot forward to retain the title. We urge all the other teams to do the same to ensure the level of competition remains high.”

The quarter finalists in this knockout tournament will take home $2,500 (Ksh250,000), the fourth position will earn a club $5,000 (Ksh500,000), while number three and two will take home $7,500 (Ksh750,000) and $10,000 (Ksh1,000,000) respectively.

The winning team will be given a token of $30,000 (Ksh3,000,000) and earn a chance to travel to the UK in July for a face-off with English Premier League club, Everton FC at Goodison Park.

“SportPesa has done and continues to play a developmental partnership role that deserves commendation and emulation by both local and international corporate bodies,” said FKF DCEO Herbert Mwachiro.

“Further, it is our belief that the decision by SportPesa to go global has been of great benefit to Kenyan football, as it has not only opened doors for football administrators to bench mark with the best in the sport but has also given our local players a chance to showcase their talents against some of the best clubs in the region and beyond.

“In this regard, we feel that the SportPesa Super Cup, which comes hot on the heels of the Hull City Challenge will further accord our local players the much needed platform to compete and gauge themselves against some of the best clubs in the region,” he concluded.