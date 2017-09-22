2017 Concours d’Elegance set for September 24

An influx of a total of 36 entries from South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda have confirmed the Africa continental status of the Concours d’Elegance scheduled for this Sunday at the Nairobi racecourse.

Rated as the classiest event on the Kenya motor sport calendar this will be the sixth to be sponsored by CBA and the 47th in the annual series organized by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club.

The importance of the Concours is highlighted by a visit to Kenya by Clive Mawson, a Vice President of FIM AFRICA which has recognized and sanctioned the Concours since 2006. Clive is the Chairman of the Leisure, Touring and Road Safety Commission of FIM AFRICA. On Sunday he will devote the day to assessing all aspects of the Concours organization and judging of the vehicles.

Among the entries from outside Kenya are several outstanding star motorcycles and cars. The Vintage Motorcycle Club of South Africa will present a 1929 New Henley, a 1935 Sunbeam and a 1960 Velocette Viper for judging in the racecourse parade ring.

This trio of magnificent motorcycles will be seen for the first time by Concours spectators and will be displayed by motorcycle enthusiasts Bevan Beckmann, Martin Alan Kaiser and Stephen Bakewell.

Among the entries from Tanzania will be a 1998 Ferrari F355 Replica and 1976 JBA Falcon Roadster of Shane Ramzanali, a Dar es Salaam classic car enthusiast.

There will be a contingent of classic car enthusiasts led by Leslie Carvell. For the fourth successive year, she will be driving her 1970 VW Beetle from Jinja to Nairobi to contest the Concours.