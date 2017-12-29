2018 National Super League season begins in February

The 2018 National Super League season begins on 10th February. According to the fixtures released by the Football Kenya Federation, six matches will be played on the first day of the league.

Demoted SportPesa Premier League sides, Muhoroni Youth FC and Western Stima FC will start their lives in the second-tier League against KCB FC and Modern Coast Rangers FC respectively.

Ushuru FC who failed in their bid for SPL promotion after losing their play-off against Thika United FC 2-1 on aggregate will have another crack at joining the top flight when they open their campaign against Administration Police FC.

In other matches, Bidco Fc will lock horns with Kangemi Allstars. Another former Sportpesa Premier League side, Nakuru Allstars will attempt to rejoin the top flight following their demotion in the 2015 season having finished ninth in their first campaign in the competitive NSL.

The Allstars will be battling it out with Isbania Fc in their opening match. During the 2017 season, Mosca FC and Agro Chemical FC teams were relegated after finishing in the bottom two positions with 15 and 28 points respectively and will now feature in the FKF Division One League in 2018.

Cricket

Separately, the National under 19 Cricket team leaves the country Friday for Sydney, Australia, en route to New Zealand.

The team coached by Jimmy Kamande will play two friendly matches against Sydney Thunders on 3rd and 6th January before leaving for Christchurch, New Zealand on 7th of next month.

Africa is represented by four teams including Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in the global youth event.

However, Namibia did not take part in the ICC Africa Under-19 World Cup qualifier in Nairobi in July as they had automatic qualification to 2018 World Cup for being the highest ranked associate team at the 2016 event in Bangladesh.

Kenya is drawn in Group ‘A’ together with defending champions West Indies, 2014 World champions South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

Tell Us What You Think