26 drivers registered for 4th Champagne Rally challenge

26 drivers have registered for the fourth edition off the Champagne Rally challenge that was unveiled in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The rally will be held this Saturday at Kipeto in Kajiado County attracting over 30 drivers where 26 have already confirmed their participation.

Drivers will compete in three different categories namely; beginners category, intermediate and the experts category and will cover a distance of about 10 km in 8 competitive stages.

The registration fee for drivers who wish to compete in the beginners category is 3,500 shillings while the intermediates will be required to pay 5,500 shillings.

Registration fee for experts is 7,500 shillings. Winners in each category will receive trophies and medals.