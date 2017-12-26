8 EPL games to take place

Eight English Premier League (EPL) games will be played with Tottenham Hotspurs hosting Southampton at Wembley stadium in the early kick off encounter.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool will also be in action.

Tottenham’s Eric Dier was substituted against Burnley with an apparent calf problem and will be assessed ahead of their match against Southampton at Wembley stadium.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino could rotate his squad but Harry Kane looks certain to start as he seeks the goal he needs to set a new Premier League scoring record for a single year.

Southampton’s Charlie Austin is ruled out with a hamstring injury and has also been banned for three games because of violent conduct.

Full-backs Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand remain injury doubts.

In another match Chelsea will be at home against Brighton.

Chelsea top scorer Alvaro Morata has completed his one-match ban and is set to return today.

David Luiz is still out with a knee injury and midfielder Charly Musonda is absent because of a groin problem.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy is available again after serving a one-game suspension.

Manchester United could face Burnley without Chris Smalling, who pulled up with an apparent groin strain late on in the draw at Leicester on Saturday.

Antonio Valencia is likely to miss a third game with a hamstring injury, while Eric Bailly, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini remain out.

Other matches on card see West Ham travel to Bournemouth, Huddersfield play Stoke, Leicester play Watford, West Brom face Everton while Liverpool clash with Swansea in the late kick off encounter.