Abel Kirui finishes second at Chicago marathon

Kenya’s Abel Kirui failed to retain his Chicago marathon title Sunday after finishing second behind America’s Galen Rupp.

Galen Rupp now became the first American since 2002 to win the Chicago Marathon.

Rupp, who finished second in this year’s Boston Marathon won in a personal best of 2 hours 9 minutes 20 seconds to defeat Kirui by 28 seconds with Kenya’s Bernard Kipyego third in 2 hours 10 minutes and 23 seconds.

The last American to win the Chicago race was former world record holder Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.

In the women’s competition former world and Olympic distance champion Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia won the women’s title, pulling away to win her first major crown at the distance.

Dibaba won in 2 hours 18 minutes and 31 seconds to defeat Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei by 1 minute and 51 seconds with American Jordan Hasay third in 2 hours 20 minutes and 57 seconds.

Separately, teams for the national men’s and women’s hockey teams that will represent Kenya at the forthcoming Africa cup of nation were named Sunday ahead of the games set to kick off on 20-29th October in Ismailia, Egypt.

19 players and one stand-by were named in the men’s team which will be gunning for the elusive Africa of nation’s title and an evasive spot at next year’s World Cup in London.

The women’s side consisting of 18 team members will feature only one debutant Strathmore University’s Jane Muragu.

National women’s hockey team Head coach Wilson Otieno is confident Kenya will grab the second available slot to the World Cup.

The men’s team has played at two World Cups, 1971 and 1973, while the women’s team is yet to feature at the global showpiece. Both teams won bronze in the last edition of the African qualifiers held in South Africa in 2015.

With South Africa having already booked their World Cup slot, Kenya and Ghana are tipped favorites to bag the women’s continental ticket.

