AFC Leopards hope to pick up maximum points in encounter

AFC Leopards will be hoping to earn their first maximum points in 3 matches when they play hosts Thika United in one of the Kenyan Premier League matches scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

AFC Leopards whose last win was a 3-1 win against Zoo Kericho FC on 10th of this month has failed to pick up the maximum points in two previous encounters only managing one point out of the possible six.

This series of results has left the Robert Matano led charges lying 14th on the log with 28 points and face a rejuvenated Thika United who held high flying league leaders Gor Mahia to a barren over the weekend.

Despite the draw, Thika United ranks third from bottom on the log and a win against AFC Leopards will have a great impact on their survival efforts.

In other matches lined up for Wednesday afternoon; Bandari will host defending champions Tusker FC at Mbaraki grounds, 4th ranked Kariobangi Sharks will seek to extend their unbeaten streak to six matches against Posta Rangers at Kasarani stadium while Muhoroni Youth will host Nakumatt FC in Muhoroni.