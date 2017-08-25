Barcelona close to £138m deal for Dortmund’s Dembele

Barcelona are close to making Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele the second most expensive player in history in a deal worth up to 150m euros (£138m).

German side Dortmund rejected a bid from Barca for the France forward, 20, earlier in August, with the player then suspended for missing training.

Dembele’s fee will place him second behind the 222m euros (£200m) Paris St-German paid Barca for Neymar in August.

The £89m Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba is second.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “We are on the way, but the way is not yet at an end.”

Dembele has not featured for Dortmund since the German Super Cup on 5 August.

He joined the Bundesliga side from Rennes for 15m euros (£13.8m) 12 months ago, having only made his professional debut in 2015.

Dembele has already made seven appearances for the France, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win over England in June.

Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided 21 assists as Dortmund finished third in the league, won the German Cup and also reached the Champions League quarter-finals.