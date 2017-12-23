Barcelona produced a master class away performance to secure a crucial 3-0 victory over Real Madrid that all but eliminates their arch rivals from the Spanish title race.

A second-half Luis Suarez strike and Lionel Messi’s penalty, after Dani Carvajal was sent off for handball, helped move Barcelona nine points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, and increased their advantage over defending champions Real Madrid to 14 points.

Karim Benzema hit the post and Cristiano Ronaldo missed two good chances in the first half, but the home side were blown away after the restart in the first El Clasico meeting of the Spanish league season.

Los Blancos started with Gareth Bale on the bench, and although he forced a save form Marc-Andre Ter Stegen having been brought on following Carvajal’s dismissal, the Wales forward was unable to spark a comeback.

Instead, late substitute Aleix Vidal added further insult in injury time with a third for Barcelona as his shot from inside the box squeezed over the line after Messi’s cut-back, despite the Argentine losing his boot in the build-up.

It is the first time Barcelona has won three consecutive away league matches at the Bernabeu, and the result leaves Zinedine Zidane’s side fourth in the table.

Elsewhere, Everton maintained their unbeaten run under new coach Sam Allardyce with a persistent defensive display to hold champions Chelsea to a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

The ninth-placed Toffees have now not lost in six Premier League games, five of those since Allardyce took charge.