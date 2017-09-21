Cabinet approves Ksh4.2 billion for CHAN

The cabinet has approved an allocation of Ksh4.2 billion towards renovation and hosting of African Nations Championships (CHAN), which brings together players who ply their trade in the local leagues.

The Confederations of African Football (CAF) has only three days left before its final decision on whether Kenya will the Championships next year.

The Confederations of African Football executive Committee will meet this weekend in Accra, Ghana to make their final decision on whether the continental event will be staged in Kenya early next year.

The allocation from the government will help hasten the preparations which had been delayed by lack of funds.

“The Cabinet approved an allocation of Kshs4.2 billion to cover the hosting of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), one in a growing list of events Kenya has bid for as part of showcasing our nation’s talent and promoting tourism” read a disptach from State House.

Four stadia including Kasarani and Nyayo in Nairobi, Kipkeino in Eldoret and Kinoru in Meru have been earmarked to stage the biennial event.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of striker Diego Costa back to the Spanish club.

Atletico said the 28-year-old, who left the club to join Chelsea in 2014 for 32 million pounds, would have a medical in the next few days.

Spain international Costa has not played for the Blues this season but cannot be registered as a player for the La Liga outfit until January, when the club’s transfer window ban comes to an end.

The two teams play each other next Wednesday in the Champions League.

Costa scored 58 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues, including 20 in the Premier League last season as Chelsea won the title.