CAF inspection team expected in Kenya next month

Confederations of African (CAF) football inspectors are expected in the country on 7th of next month to deliver a verdict on Kenya’s preparedness to host African Nations Championship early next year.

Kenya was given until the end of this month to demonstrate their preparedness but with only Kasarani stadium having been given the clean bill of health, CAF is most likely to deliver a disheartening message next month.

The Africa soccer governing body has reportedly put two countries on standby to take the rights should Kenya fail to meet the August deadline.

Morocco, Ethiopia and Cote d’Ivoire have already expressed serious interest in hosting the tournament, and are waiting in anticipation of news that Kenya is stripped of hosting rights.

The CHAN tournament, which is reserved for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues across Africa, will be staged from 11TH of January 2nd of February next year.