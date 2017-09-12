CAF officials begin stadia inspections in Kenya

A delegation of members from Confederation of African Football (CAF) and inspectors started their five day tour of the four of the five stadia undergoing renovation in readiness for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship, CHAN.



The inspectors’ first stop was Nyayo national Stadium Nairobi on Tuesday.

With just under three months before Kenya plays host to the 5th edition of the Africa Nation’s championship, CHAN, a tournament designed for players who ply their trade in their respective domestic leagues, much of the work on the four stadia earmarked to host the event needs to be done.

Constructors were busy on site at Nyayo National Stadium carrying on with the renovations.

The facelift will see the construction of a four storey section next to the VIP pavillion, excavation of a tunnel inside the stadium and overhaul of changing rooms.

The CAF inspection team is being led by CAF Vice boss Constant Omari Selemani who on their last visit of the four facilities in June gave a harsh assessment of the preparations.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Kinoru stadium in Meru on Wednesday before heading to Kipchoge Keino stadium in Eldoret on Thursday and wind up their tour with a visit to Kasarani in Nairobi on Friday.

CAF is later expected to give the verdict on whether Kenya will beat the last minute rush to host upto 16 countries that will participate in the tournament slated to be held from January 4th to February 8th.