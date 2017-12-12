CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2017 takes a break

The CECAFA Senior Challenge took a two day break Tuesday, with hosts Kenya taking on Burundi in the semi finals when the tournament resumes on Thursday.

Kenya finished top of Group ‘A, with eight points, one more than Zanzibar, who lost to guests Libya, with the latter finishing the group stage with six points.

Meanwhile defending champions Uganda will play against Zanzibar in the second semi final match on Friday. Uganda finished top of Group B with five points, same as Burundi.

The semi final ties will be played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, while the final is scheduled to be played at the Machakos stadium.