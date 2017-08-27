Kwanthanze, Laiser Hill, Muhuri Muchiri champions in Gulu

Kwanthanze Secondary School are the new East Africa volleyball champions after a hard fought three sets to one win over Rwanda’s St Alloys as the curtains came down on the 16th edition of the East Africa Secondary School games in Gulu, Uganda.

The reigning national champions saw off a resilient St Alloys by three sets to one; 23-25, 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15.

Cheptil bagged bronze after trouncing Rwanda’s Indangaburezi by three straight sets.

In the boys category, Kenya’s only medal hope Cheptil was disqualified in the semifinals after fielding three players who were not accredited.

In girl’s basketball, reigning national champions Kaya Tiwi were bundled out in the semifinals after losing 54-35 points to Uganda’s St Mary’s Kitende.

In boys sevens Rugby, Kenya’s Muhuri Muchiri won gold while Jinja Senior Secondary School and Menengai bagged silver and bronze respectively.

In boys 15’s rugby, Laiser Hill bagged gold while Kakamega High School and Upper Hill settled for Silver and bronze respectively.

Over 3000 students from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and hosts Uganda, took part in the annual games.