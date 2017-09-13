CHAN preparations on course amid delay concerns

Construction works of Kinoru Stadium, one of the five stadia scheduled to host the 2018 Africa Nations Championship, CHAN is expected to be complete by November.

CHAN 2018 tournament director Herbert Mwachiro toured the venue accompanied by a team of inspectors from Confederation of African Football, as part of their continued inspection tour of the facilities.

They had on Tuesday carried out an inspection tour of Nyayo stadium amid concerns by CAF on the Country’s preparedness.

Kinoru is scheduled to host group D matches of the 16 team tournament set to be held from January 4th-feb 8th 2018.

The inspection team heads to Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on Thursday before winding up their 5 day trip with a tour of Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

A verdict by CAF whether Kenya will host the championship is expected to be issued on 23rd of this month.

Meanwhile Nakumatt FC came from behind to force a 2-2 draw against hosts Thika United in an entertaining Kenyan premier league match played at Thika Stadium.

Boniface Akenga gave Nakumatt the lead in the 11th minute before Shami Mwinyi equalized for the hosts four minutes later. Samwel Mwanje scored the second goal for Thika United in the 53rd minute before Veteran Peter Nzuki snatched a late equalizer for Nakumatt in the 90th minute.

In other matches, defending champions Tusker FC saw off Zoo Kericho 2-1, Ulinzi Stars trounced Sofapaka 2-1, Kariobangi Sharks humbled Mathare United 3-0, Nzioa Sugar defeated Bandari 3-0, Western Stima and Kakamega Homeboyz drew 0-0 against, AFC Leopards lost 1-0 to Sony Sugar while Posta Rangers drew 0-0 against Muhoroni youth.