Coast Stima targets three new signings ahead of the FKF National Super League 2018 season.

The clubs Technical Director Yahya Hussein confirmed the club has confidence in the current squad that earned promotion to the second tier FKF league and will avoid mass recruitment.

‘’We will heavily rely on the squad the prosecuted the opponents in the FKF Division One League last season. We target to sign one central defender, one midfielder and one striker only. We shall divulge their names once we have cleared with their clubs’’

Yahya revealed the trio have reported for pre season training with the club at Baptist high school training ground in Mombasa since Tuesday January 2’nd 2018.

Coast Stima kick off the FKF NSL campaign against the newly promoted counterparts Green Commandos at Bukhungu Stadium on February 11’th, 2018.

Coast Stima finished second position behind Kangemi All Stars on the 13 team FKF Division One Zone A league with 56 points from 24 matches.

Following the decision by the FKF leagues and competitions committee to promote three teams to the FKF NSL, Coast Stima played against Zone B runners up Timsales in play off staged at Camp Toyoyo in which they won with a solitary goal.

