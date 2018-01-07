Confusion in the sports sector after Sportpesa’s withdrawal

Confusion continues to reign in the Sports sector in the country, with some stakeholders yet to come to terms with the aftermath of betting firm Sportpesa’s decision to pull out of major sponsorships in the country.

John Kameta, president of Boxing Association of Kenya, has decried the poor communication from the government with regard to the way forward.

What next for the affected Sports federations in the country? How soon can we expect government intervention? These are but a few questions in most Kenyans minds, and most importantly to the federations and sportsmen affected.

Kameta now wants the government through the ministry to reach out to the federations affected and guide them on the way forward, as Sportpesa’s withdrawal has forced them to go back to the drawing board, even as most of them prepare to participate in different competitions this year.

The Boxing Association Saturday picked a total of 14 boxers to participate in this year’s Commonwealth games, but it has expressed fears that the athletes will not be able to participate in buildup matches ahead of the games.

Elsewhere, Pambazuka National Lottery Sunday announced it had suspended its business operations in the country, a decision occasioned by the current taxation regime.

The company says operations will cease after Sunday’s (today) draw until a sustainable regulatory framework is formulated for the lottery industry.

However, the chairman of Pambazuka National Lottery has assured that all prize claims will be paid out to winners directly or from the company offices until 7th April 2017.