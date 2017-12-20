Court dismisses case by Thika united against KPL play-off

The Sportpesa Premier League playoff match pitting Thika United and Ushuru FC will go ahead following a ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal, dismissing a petition by Thika United against the same.

Thika finished the 2017 KPL season at position 16, and as set by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) they are scheduled to take on Ushuru FC who finished third in the National Super League last season, with the two legged clash having been postponed twice already.

The ruling comes with another blow for Thika United, who have also been directed to meet the costs of the case.

The two legged tie is set for Thursday 21st December and the 24th of December.