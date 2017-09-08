Dembele to make his first appearance for Barcelona

Barcelona’s new and most expensive signing, Ousmane Dembele, will make his debut when the Spanish soccer giants face Espanyol at the RCDE stadium on Saturday night.

Dembele, who was signed by Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August for 135.5 million pounds, will make his first appearance for Barcelona in their third La Liga match of the season against Espanyol.

The former Dortmund forward, scored ten goals and provided 21 assists for Dortmund to finish third in the German top League, won the German Cup and reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Dembele who had his first training session in August, will play alongside Messi and Suarez who returned from two crucial world Cup qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Sloane Stephens beat Venus Williams by three sets of 6-1 0-6 and 7-5 to qualify to the finals of the US Open in New York. Stephens, ranked 83rd, enjoyed 14 wins in 16 matches at the Wimbledon tournament after returning from injury.

Two time champion Williams, will miss out on returning to the US Open final 15 years after her last, ending 2017 without adding another major title despite reaching two finals and a semi-final.

In another match, Madison Keys beat 20th seed Coco Vandeweghe by 6-1 6-2 sets in New York reach her first Grand Slam final at the US Open.

Keys and Stephens will make their Grand Slam final debuts on Saturday, being the first time since Serena Williams beat Venus in 2002, that a US Open women’s final features two American players.