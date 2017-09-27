Diego Costa completes Atletico Madrid switch from Chelsea

Spanish Striker Diego Costa has completed his move back to Atletico Madrid from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The two clubs agreed terms last week and the 28-year-old Spain international passed his medical on Monday.

However, he cannot be registered to play for the La Liga side until 1 January, when the club’s transfer ban comes to an end.

Costa left Atletico for Chelsea in 2014 and scored 59 goals in 120 games appearances for the Blues.

He won two Premier League titles and the League Cup with the club, but found himself exiled at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

Costa has enjoyed a frosty relationship with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after the later banished him from the first team saying he was not in his plans for this season.

Problems between Costa and Chelsea surfaced earlier in the year when he was left out of the Chelsea side for an away match at Leicester having been involved in a dispute with a fitness coach.

The development comes as Conte takes his Chelsea team to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, and he said of Costa: “As I’ve said before, I have no problems with Diego.

“We wish the best for him in the future and the rest of the season.”

In other Champions league matches slated for tonight, Paris St Germain will face German champions Bayern Munich, while Basel welcomes Benefica.

Barcelona will travel to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon while group D compatriots Juventus host Olympiakos Wednesday night.

Manchester United on the other hand will be without record signing Paul Pogba fellow midfielders Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini when they travel to Russia to play CSKA Moscow.