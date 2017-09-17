England crumble as West Indies win T20

England’s batting crumbled as they were bowled out for 155 to lose to West Indies by 21 runs in their Twenty20 international at Chester-le-Street.

Chasing 177, England looked well set at 64-1 and 118-4 but lost wickets at key times as captain Carlos Brathwaite claimed 3-20.

Chris Gayle made 40 off 21 balls and Evin Lewis 51 off 28 for West Indies, sharing a rapid opening stand of 77.

England pegged the tourists back from 106-1, with Adil Rashid taking 3-25.

That gave England the edge at the halfway stage and their hopes improved further when opener Alex Hales began the reply with a blistering 17-ball 43.

But captain Brathwaite bowled Hales at the end of the sixth over on the way to figures of 3-20.

It was the first T20 meeting between the sides since a Brathwaite-inspired West Indies won the World Twenty20 final in 2016.

The match is the sole T20 before a five-match one-day series begins at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It is 531 days since Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes in the final over to win the World T20, and again he played a key role on a cold, damp night in Durham.

After losing opening partner Jason Roy from the first ball of England’s reply, Hales hit eight fours and a six in an innings that looked as though it could take the game away from the tourists.

But the opener had his off stump uprooted as he tried to drive Brathwaite, and England lost Joe Root (17) and captain Eoin Morgan (2) within the next 11 balls.

They recovered through Jos Buttler (30) and Jonny Bairstow (27), who shared a 50-run stand before Buttler holed out at deep mid-wicket off Kesrick Williams, one of his three wickets at a cost of 35.

Sunil Narine was also effective with his slow bowling as the ball skidded on off the pitch, while the fielders also struggled to keep their footing on the greasy surface.

With Bairstow at the crease, England still had hope, but Brathwaite returned to have the Yorkshireman caught at deep square leg off a slower ball, leaving the hosts 129-8.

Brathwaite delivered the last over and – fittingly – was the man to take the final wicket.

Throughout the recent Test series between these sides, much of the talk about the tourists focused on the players missing from their line-up.

But, with a change of format, Gayle, Brathwaite and Narine returned along with Marlon Samuels and Kieron Pollard.

Gayle hit four sixes in his 21-ball 40 before he was run out in lackadaisical fashion, jogging a single and beaten by Jason Roy’s throw to the non-striker’s end.