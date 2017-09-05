England, Germany a win away from World Cup qualification

England survived a scare as they came from behind to beat Slovakia at Wembley and take a giant stride towards qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Stanislav Lobotka took advantage of sloppy defensive work to put Slovakia ahead after just three minutes – the start of a shoddy first-half display by Gareth Southgate’s side.

Marcus Rashford was culpable in conceding possession for the goal but recovered superbly to inspire England to a win that leaves them five points clear at the top of Group F with just two rounds of games to play.

Rashford’s clever near-post corner was swept in by Eric Dier eight minutes before half-time, and the Manchester United teenager was England’s match-winner as he powered a superb shot past Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka after 59 minutes.

England will confirm their place in Russia with victory against Slovenia at Wembley in their next qualifier on 5 October.

Germany meanwhile thrashed Norway 6-0 to stay top of Group C and maintain their 100% record in World Cup 2018 qualifying.

Mesut Ozil opened the scoring by firing in, before the Arsenal man turned provider for Julian Draxler.

Timo Werner found the net twice before the interval, after which Leon Goretzka and Mario Gomez both nodded in.

In the same group, San Marino were beaten 5-1 by Azerbaijan, while Northern Ireland secured second spot after beating Czech Republic 2-0.

In Group E, Poland held on to top spot with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Striker Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet for the home side with a late penalty.

New Monaco signing Stevan Jovetic scored the only goal as Montenegro edged past Romania to hold on to second spot, but Denmark defeated Armenia 4-1 to stay in touching distance.

Werder Bremen front man Thomas Delaney netted a hat-trick for the Danes, who also had Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on the score sheet.

Five-time winners Brazil, Roberto Martinez’s Belgium, Iran, Mexico as well as Japan have already qualified for the World Cup.