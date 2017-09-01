Paris St-Germain have signed Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan from Monaco on deadline day of the transfer period, with an option to make the deal permanent for 180m euros (£165.7m).

Should PSG sign the France international on a permanent deal, his contract will run until June 2022.

Any deal for the 18-year-old is likely to be eclipsed only by the 222m euros (£200m) PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar.

Chelsea on the other hand has signed midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City for £35m.

The 27-year-old was a key part of the Foxes side that won the Premier League in 2015-16, but asked to leave amid interest from the Blues.

The Premier League clubs took their transfer deadline day spending to a record £210m with a late flurry of deals but some of the highest-profile moves of the window failed to materialize.

Despite top-flight clubs’ total summer outlay reaching a record £1.4bn, Alexis Sanchez, Virgil van Dijk, Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa and Ross Barkley all remained at their clubs.

Chelsea’s £35m signing of Danny Drinkwater and Mamadou Sakho’s £26m move to Crystal Palace were both announced after the deadline, while Tottenham recruited Swansea striker Fernando Llorente for £15m and the Welsh club replaced him with Wilfried Bony for £12m.

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho who scored in Brazils’ world cup qualifier win over Ecuador, remains a subject of interest from Barcelona and could still move as the Spanish window does not close until Friday night.

Manchester City’s bid to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez ended after the Gunners failed to secure a replacement, with their target Monaco winger Thomas Lemar thought to have decided against a move.

Everton’s Ross Barkley move to Chelsea collapsed even after the two clubs agreed on a fee with the English midfielder said to have changed his mind on the move.